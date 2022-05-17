AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA reduced its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 0.08% of AvalonBay Communities worth $28,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 264.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVB stock opened at $204.85 on Tuesday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.61 and a 52 week high of $259.05. The company has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $238.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.10%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $285.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $276.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $263.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.47.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

