Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $48.29

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.29 and last traded at $47.95, with a volume of 2521 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.15.

Several analysts have issued reports on AVT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.75.

Get Avnet alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.69 and its 200 day moving average is $40.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.28.

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.63. Avnet had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Avnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is 19.66%.

In other news, Director William H. Schumann sold 3,856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $174,291.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Avnet during the 4th quarter valued at $40,161,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Avnet by 262.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,119,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,170,000 after purchasing an additional 810,797 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Avnet by 8,388.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 638,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,593,000 after purchasing an additional 630,653 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Avnet by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,551,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,810,000 after purchasing an additional 619,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Avnet by 5,575.5% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 611,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,216,000 after purchasing an additional 600,815 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT)

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.