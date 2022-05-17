Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) Insider Buys $13,400.00 in Stock

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) insider Mohamed Lazzouni acquired 5,000 shares of Aware stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.68 per share, with a total value of $13,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 28,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,090.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:AWRE traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.75. 9,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,375. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.06. The company has a market cap of $59.52 million, a PE ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 0.20. Aware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $4.27.

Get Aware alerts:

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Aware had a negative net margin of 33.01% and a negative return on equity of 13.49%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aware in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Aware by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 660,402 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 50,754 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Aware by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 406,915 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 28,140 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Aware by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 135,629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 28,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in Aware in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. 30.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aware Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aware, Inc provides biometrics software products and solutions in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs); biometric enrollment SDKs and application programming interfaces (APIs); and imaging products for medical and advanced imaging applications, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as software maintenance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.