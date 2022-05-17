Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Sold by Shapiro Capital Management LLC

Shapiro Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,402,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 421,696 shares during the quarter. Axalta Coating Systems comprises 5.1% of Shapiro Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Shapiro Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $278,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 191,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,356,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,862,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $260,414,000 after buying an additional 353,099 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 15,216,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $503,967,000 after buying an additional 8,395,583 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,998,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $496,754,000 after buying an additional 128,750 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AXTA. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Vertical Research lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.30.

In related news, Director William M. Cook acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.64 per share, with a total value of $49,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA traded up $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.38. 55,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,889,284. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1-year low of $21.67 and a 1-year high of $34.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.29.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

