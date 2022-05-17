Axis DeFi Price Tops $0.0122 on Major Exchanges (AXIS)

Axis DeFi (AXIS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 17th. Over the last week, Axis DeFi has traded down 39.7% against the dollar. One Axis DeFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0122 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Axis DeFi has a market capitalization of $25,404.10 and $1,830.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Axis DeFi Coin Profile

Axis DeFi (CRYPTO:AXIS) is a coin. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 coins. Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here . Axis DeFi’s official website is axisdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

Axis DeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axis DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axis DeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axis DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

