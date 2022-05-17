Bailard Inc. Buys 6,111 Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,111 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 952,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,079,000 after purchasing an additional 96,034 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 112,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 64,891 shares in the last quarter. 40.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock opened at $31.47 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.69. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 1 year low of $28.82 and a 1 year high of $41.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:AY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is -926.27%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Raymond James set a $43.00 price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.30.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

