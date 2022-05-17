Bailard Inc. Takes $579,000 Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 36,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $438,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 79,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $890,511.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 347,256 shares of company stock valued at $3,900,073 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Palantir Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.20.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $8.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.69 and its 200-day moving average is $15.26. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $29.29.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.25% and a positive return on equity of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $446.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

