Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Shares Acquired by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BKR. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,022,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Baker Hughes by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 56,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 11,376 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Baker Hughes by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,558,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Baker Hughes by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 225,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 19,256 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BKR opened at $35.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.85 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.25. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $19.23 and a 12-month high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BKR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Stephens boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. HSBC upgraded Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.30 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.38.

In related news, Director William G. Beattie sold 5,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $196,544.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,797.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $196,360.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,648.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,056,823 shares of company stock worth $2,482,348,921 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

