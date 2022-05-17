BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Short Interest Up 25.0% in April

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the April 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 539,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDORY opened at $6.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $7.77.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter. BANCO DO BRASIL/S had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 14.99%.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0305 per share. This represents a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.03%.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Company Profile

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

