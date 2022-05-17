Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 65.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,706,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,868,903 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises about 0.7% of Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.17% of Alibaba Group worth $1,397,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

BABA traded up $5.45 on Tuesday, hitting $91.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,017,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,195,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $73.28 and a 52-week high of $230.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.91.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.32. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.98 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Alibaba Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.08.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

