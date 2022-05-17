Bank of Montreal Can Has $443.52 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,490,122 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 16,098 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.16% of NIKE worth $443,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,625 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its position in NIKE by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 9,517 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in NIKE by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 15,025 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $3.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.90. The company had a trading volume of 6,024,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,123,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $179.10. The firm has a market cap of $182.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.94.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen lowered their target price on NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on NIKE from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on NIKE from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.52.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

