Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 840,522 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 456,358 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.21% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $561,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,886,786 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,505,340,000 after purchasing an additional 114,582 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,245,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,282,543,000 after purchasing an additional 185,462 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,189,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,526,249,000 after purchasing an additional 119,371 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,861,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,634,850,000 after purchasing an additional 445,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,539,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,694,677,000 after purchasing an additional 12,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $647.00.

TMO stock traded up $15.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $554.60. 1,554,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,621,582. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $438.72 and a 1-year high of $672.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $564.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $592.17. The firm has a market cap of $217.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.20 by $1.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 6.26%.

In other news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total value of $108,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 810 shares in the company, valued at $440,931.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.46, for a total value of $1,226,725.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,139,977.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,381 shares of company stock valued at $6,791,597. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

