Bank of Montreal Can Sells 1,074,427 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,878,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,074,427 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,044,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 217.4% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lowered Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $357.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.76.

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total value of $35,411,079.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,629,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 327,543 shares of company stock worth $108,482,025 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MA stock traded up $9.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $338.82. 108,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,903,740. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $349.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $353.00. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $305.61 and a 52-week high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

