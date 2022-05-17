Bank of Montreal Can Sells 259,684 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,784,440 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 259,684 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $477,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 187.7% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 187 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MCD. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.81.

Shares of MCD traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $241.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,204,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,218,145. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $245.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.81.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,446.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

