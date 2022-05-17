Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Stake Lowered by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,176,895 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,304,976 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal comprises 1.2% of Bank of Montreal Can’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 3.27% of Bank of Montreal worth $2,298,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BMO. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5.7% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

BMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial cut shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$161.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$172.00 to C$171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.71.

BMO traded up $2.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.45. The company had a trading volume of 68,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,212. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.27. The company has a market cap of $70.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.19. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $95.37 and a 12-month high of $122.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 26.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $1.049 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 41.02%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

