Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target Cut to $67.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $81.00 to $67.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BBWI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Bath & Body Works from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.89.

Shares of BBWI opened at $48.41 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.40 and a 200-day moving average of $59.43. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.56. Bath & Body Works has a 1 year low of $44.17 and a 1 year high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 115.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Bath & Body Works’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bath & Body Works news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at $967,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,308,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $346,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $21,541,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

