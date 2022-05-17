Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Receives $68.20 Average PT from Analysts

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.20.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BAYRY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €77.00 ($80.21) to €83.00 ($86.46) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($88.54) to €90.00 ($93.75) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($88.54) to €90.00 ($93.75) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Get Bayer Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OTCMKTS:BAYRY traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.50. 425,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,512. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.11. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $18.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.05.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:BAYRY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.68 billion. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 22.39%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.3693 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.26%. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.32%.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.