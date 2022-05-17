Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Receives $68.20 Average PT from Analysts

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.20.

BAYRY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($88.54) to €90.00 ($93.75) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($88.54) to €90.00 ($93.75) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €77.00 ($80.21) to €83.00 ($86.46) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of BAYRY traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.50. The company had a trading volume of 425,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,512. The firm has a market cap of $64.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.74 and a 200-day moving average of $15.05. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $18.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:BAYRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.68 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.3693 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.26%. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is currently 59.32%.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

