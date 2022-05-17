BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Receives $66.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BCE. Bank of America downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BCE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of BCE from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of BCE stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $53.84. 53,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,756,085. BCE has a 1-year low of $48.12 and a 1-year high of $59.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.47.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. BCE had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that BCE will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCE. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in BCE in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of BCE by 258.7% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

