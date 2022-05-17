BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Receives $66.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Posted by on May 17th, 2022

Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCEGet Rating) (TSE:BCE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BCE. Bank of America downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BCE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of BCE from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of BCE stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $53.84. 53,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,756,085. BCE has a 1-year low of $48.12 and a 1-year high of $59.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.47.

BCE (NYSE:BCEGet Rating) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. BCE had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that BCE will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCE. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in BCE in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of BCE by 258.7% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

BCE Company Profile (Get Rating)

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for BCE (NYSE:BCE)

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.