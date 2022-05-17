Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d- rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

BLCM opened at $1.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average of $1.71. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $4.04.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BLCM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 28.09% of the company’s stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigens.

