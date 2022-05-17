Berenson Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:BACA) Short Interest Up 31.3% in April

Berenson Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:BACA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the April 15th total of 1,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BACA. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in Berenson Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth $1,777,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Berenson Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Berenson Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth about $972,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Berenson Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth about $1,456,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Berenson Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth about $154,000.

Get Berenson Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

BACA traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $9.73. 3,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,483. Berenson Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $9.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.76.

Berenson Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses its search on a target business that operate in the software and technology-enabled services industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Berenson Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berenson Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.