Berry Data (BRY) Price Hits $0.16 on Top Exchanges

Berry Data (BRY) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One Berry Data coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000537 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Berry Data has traded down 33.3% against the US dollar. Berry Data has a market cap of $322,551.98 and $13,373.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Berry Data

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Buying and Selling Berry Data

