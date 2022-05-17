Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERYGet Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BERY. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $88.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $83.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Berry Global Group from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.18.

BERY stock traded up $2.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.24. 716,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 977,341. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.26. Berry Global Group has a 1 year low of $51.40 and a 1 year high of $74.73.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERYGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 29.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BERY. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

