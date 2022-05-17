Beyond Finance (BYN) Market Cap Hits $14.09 Million

Beyond Finance (BYN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. Over the last seven days, Beyond Finance has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Beyond Finance has a total market capitalization of $14.09 million and $1.29 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beyond Finance coin can now be bought for about $1.59 or 0.00002717 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003279 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $154.62 or 0.00507526 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00036370 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,144.21 or 1.77724729 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00008714 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000238 BTC.

About Beyond Finance

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,863,175 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Buying and Selling Beyond Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

