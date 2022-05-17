Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 328 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,745,967 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,576,040,000 after acquiring an additional 121,632 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in American Express by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,485,487 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,042,625,000 after buying an additional 115,450 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in American Express by 0.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,973,495 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,670,860,000 after buying an additional 56,509 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,778,287 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,632,912,000 after acquiring an additional 220,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,738,953 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $938,890,000 after buying an additional 165,106 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $4.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.38. The company had a trading volume of 107,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,440,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $178.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.08. American Express has a one year low of $149.88 and a one year high of $199.55.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 billion. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.84%.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.26.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

