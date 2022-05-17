Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Buys 915 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFLO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,030,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 226,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,379,000 after buying an additional 10,382 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 171.3% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 13,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 8,662 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 50.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 9,535 shares during the period.

TFLO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.40. 997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,705. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $50.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.31.

