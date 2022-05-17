Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Has $578,000 Stock Holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,380 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SUSC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 3,092.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 26,192 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 137,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after buying an additional 17,489 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SUSC traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.40. 1,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,813. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.24 and a one year high of $28.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.95.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd.

