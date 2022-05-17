Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Has $707,000 Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,833 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Medtronic by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,000,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,613,745,000 after acquiring an additional 981,186 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 666,145 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $83,501,000 after buying an additional 27,127 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 340,007 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $42,620,000 after buying an additional 102,693 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.76.

Shares of MDT stock traded up $1.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,230,757. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $141.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $98.38 and a one year high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.42%.

Medtronic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.