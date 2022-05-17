Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,569,000. Premier Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 476.8% during the fourth quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 174,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,324,000 after acquiring an additional 144,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 66.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.05.

NYSE PFE traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.41. 770,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,819,570. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.02. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.47 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $288.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

In other Pfizer news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

