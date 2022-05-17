Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 132,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 60,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 83,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,590,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 15,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $295,813.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $572,592.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,515 shares of company stock worth $20,862,606. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.47.

PG traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.67. 201,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,364,493. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $131.94 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.70%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

