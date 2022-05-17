Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 94 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 1.6% of Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,166,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,828,000 after purchasing an additional 574,056 shares during the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,278,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,238,000 after purchasing an additional 566,395 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,239,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,705,000 after purchasing an additional 556,376 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,158,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,955,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,759,000 after purchasing an additional 360,491 shares during the last quarter.

IJH stock traded up $6.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $247.57. The company had a trading volume of 106,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,857. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $259.40 and a 200 day moving average of $268.58. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $231.95 and a 12 month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

