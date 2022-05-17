Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,899 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LifePro Asset Management boosted its holdings in Oracle by 2.8% in the third quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 4,388 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 0.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,543 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its position in Oracle by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 6,526 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.53. The company had a trading volume of 171,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,216,570. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.02. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $68.97 and a one year high of $106.34.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 49.04%.

In other news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen decreased their price target on Oracle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.09.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

