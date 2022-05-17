Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Sells 135 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 3,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 5,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 45,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter.

IWF traded up $4.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $234.59. 86,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,625,345. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $220.17 and a 1-year high of $311.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $259.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.11.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

