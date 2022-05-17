BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BIO-key International had a negative return on equity of 27.76% and a negative net margin of 96.70%. BIO-key International updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKYI opened at $2.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.86. BIO-key International has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $4.28.

Get BIO-key International alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BIO-key International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 85,219 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,282 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.09% of BIO-key International worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 6.92% of the company’s stock.

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology and software solutions, and enterprise-ready identity access management solutions for commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premises SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BIO-key International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-key International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.