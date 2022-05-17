Bioimpact Capital LLC Buys Shares of 12,350,971 MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP)

Bioimpact Capital LLC bought a new stake in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,350,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,977,000. MEI Pharma makes up approximately 6.0% of Bioimpact Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Bioimpact Capital LLC owned approximately 10.96% of MEI Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MEIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 64,288 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 15,149 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 12,760 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 150,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 12,556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MEIP. Stifel Nicolaus cut MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on MEI Pharma from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on MEI Pharma from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.97.

Shares of MEIP stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,165,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,367,673. MEI Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $3.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.86 and its 200 day moving average is $1.89.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

