Bioimpact Capital LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX)

Bioimpact Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,618 shares during the period. Bioimpact Capital LLC’s holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 48.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 5,454 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 22.6% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 36,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. 74.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BDTX traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.97. 187,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,822. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.33. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $26.43. The firm has a market cap of $71.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.42.

Black Diamond Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BDTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BDTX. Wedbush downgraded Black Diamond Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lowered Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Black Diamond Therapeutics from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.38.

In related news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.29 per share, with a total value of $493,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,138,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,615,342.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased 450,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,405,500 in the last three months. 5.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover, develops, and commercializes medicines for patient with genetically defined tumors. It develops BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to targets oncogenic proteins defined by the non-canonical epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 driver mutations.

