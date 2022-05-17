Bioimpact Capital LLC Has $3.91 Million Stock Holdings in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Bioimpact Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,750 shares during the quarter. Axsome Therapeutics makes up approximately 0.7% of Bioimpact Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Bioimpact Capital LLC owned about 0.27% of Axsome Therapeutics worth $3,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 113.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 752,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,817,000 after purchasing an additional 400,924 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $11,441,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,151,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 122.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,414,000 after purchasing an additional 174,980 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 562.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 175,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after buying an additional 148,780 shares in the last quarter. 48.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on AXSM shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.58.

AXSM stock traded up $2.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.58. 970,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,238. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 2.47. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.38 and a 1-year high of $74.10.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.03). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.78) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

