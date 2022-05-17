Bioimpact Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Bioimpact Capital LLC trimmed its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 661,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 42,816 shares during the quarter. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals accounts for 1.7% of Bioimpact Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Bioimpact Capital LLC’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Helen M. Thackray sold 7,600 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $123,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,209,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BCRX. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Shares of NASDAQ BCRX traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,294,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,860,538. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.81. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $19.99.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $49.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.59 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

