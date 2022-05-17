Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ BMEA opened at $3.88 on Tuesday. Biomea Fusion has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $21.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.50 and its 200-day moving average is $7.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.99 million and a PE ratio of -2.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Biomea Fusion by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,705,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,606,000 after acquiring an additional 32,634 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 764,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 75,943 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 27.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 264,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 56,802 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 227,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 73,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Biomea Fusion by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 74,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Biomea Fusion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Biomea Fusion Company Profile

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

