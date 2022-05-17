Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) Trading Down 16.2%

Biostage, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSTG – Get Rating) shares dropped 16.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.61 and last traded at $4.61. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

The company has a market cap of $49.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of -0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.03.

Get Biostage alerts:

Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter.

Biostage, Inc, a biotechnology company, offers products to cure patients of cancers, injuries, and birth defects of the gastro-intestinal tract and the airways. The company is engaged in developing Biostage Esophageal Implant for the treating esophageal cancer. The company was formerly known as Harvard Apparatus Regenerative Technology, Inc and changed its name to Biostage, Inc in March 2016.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Biostage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biostage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.