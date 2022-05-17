Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) PT Lowered to C$10.50

Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$12.50 to C$10.50 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$14.25 to C$13.75 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Bird Construction currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.75.

OTCMKTS:BIRDF opened at $6.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.45. Bird Construction has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $8.51.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

