Bitcoin Atom Trading 29.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 17th. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0267 or 0.00000088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded down 29.5% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Atom has a market cap of $491,042.32 and $13.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000019 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

