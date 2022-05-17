BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Stake Cut by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. L2 Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 37,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at $12,817,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 4,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 36,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $64.33 on Tuesday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.25 and a 1-year high of $74.09. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.30.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 84.80%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Parent sold 35,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total transaction of $2,359,969.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,143 shares in the company, valued at $953,521.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.45.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

