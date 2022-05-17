Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. is an oncology medicine company. It engages in discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. The company’s lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor and tyrosine-protein kinase. Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.38.

Shares of BDTX stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.97. 187,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,822. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.34. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $26.43.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts forecast that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.29 per share, with a total value of $493,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,138,402 shares in the company, valued at $13,615,342.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 450,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,405,500. Company insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDTX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 181,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 48,941 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,329,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after acquiring an additional 80,697 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 376.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 357,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 282,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 260,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 62,877 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 88,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 34,630 shares during the period. 74.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover, develops, and commercializes medicines for patient with genetically defined tumors. It develops BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to targets oncogenic proteins defined by the non-canonical epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 driver mutations.

