Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Short Interest Down 20.7% in April

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the April 15th total of 3,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:BKI traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,027,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,236. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.68. Black Knight has a 12-month low of $52.00 and a 12-month high of $84.27.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. Black Knight had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $387.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Black Knight’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Black Knight will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BKI. Raymond James lowered shares of Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Black Knight from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.17.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Black Knight in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Black Knight in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

