BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decrease of 29.3% from the April 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.38. 1,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,827. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.82. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 12 month low of $20.79 and a 12 month high of $27.79.

Get BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.121 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. CX Institutional raised its position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 30.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 617.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.