Blocknet Tops One Day Trading Volume of $712.00 (BLOCK)

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 18.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 17th. One Blocknet coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000754 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Blocknet has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar. Blocknet has a total market capitalization of $1.99 million and approximately $712.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00023289 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00013944 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000942 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004221 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Blocknet Coin Profile

BLOCK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 8,680,842 coins. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Blocknet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

