Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blucora, Inc. provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small businesses and tax professionals. The company’s products and services consist of tax preparation and wealth management, through TaxAct and HD Vest. TaxAct provides digital tax preparation solution for individuals, business owners and tax professionals. HD Vest Financial Services (R) supports an independent network of tax professionals who provide comprehensive financial planning solutions. Blucora, Inc. is based in IRVING, Texas. “

Get Blucora alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com raised Blucora from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of BCOR stock opened at $16.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $775.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.43. Blucora has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $21.40.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $307.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.56 million. Blucora had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 19.46%. Blucora’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blucora will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Blucora by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,201 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Blucora by 104.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blucora during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Blucora by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Blucora by 0.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 616,048 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the period. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blucora Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blucora (BCOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.