Blue Grotto Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

Blue Grotto Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 131,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,097,000. Franklin Covey accounts for approximately 1.4% of Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Blue Grotto Capital LLC owned approximately 0.92% of Franklin Covey at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 81,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 16,118 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the 3rd quarter worth $431,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 133.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. 57.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FC traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.06. The company had a trading volume of 71,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,830. Franklin Covey Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.55 and a fifty-two week high of $52.52. The company has a market capitalization of $560.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.02 and its 200 day moving average is $45.05.

Franklin Covey ( NYSE:FC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $56.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.10 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Covey Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com lowered Franklin Covey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Franklin Covey from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

