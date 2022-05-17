BMO Capital Markets Trims WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Target Price to C$170.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$186.00 to C$170.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

WSP has been the subject of several other reports. Desjardins restated a buy rating on shares of WSP Global in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of WSP Global from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$197.00 to C$201.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$210.00 to C$180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, WSP Global has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$185.25.

TSE WSP opened at C$132.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.96. WSP Global has a 1-year low of C$130.16 and a 1-year high of C$187.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$157.63 and a 200-day moving average of C$166.95. The company has a market cap of C$15.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70.

WSP Global ( TSE:WSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.33 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WSP Global will post 6.4299997 earnings per share for the current year.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

